WATCH: Border Police Foil Stabbing Attack In Old City Of Jerusalem

Border Police officers thwarted a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Shabbos.

The 17-year-old terrorist was walking near Sha’ar Shechem in the Old City and aroused the suspicion of the officers.

They took him for an inspection and discovered a knife taped to his body.

During an initial investigation, the suspect, a Palestinian who had entered Israel illegally, admitted that he intended to carry out a stabbing attack.

Prior to his arrest, the suspect posted on social media: “The important thing is that I end my life with satisfaction because there is no fulfillment other than paradise.”

