Baruch Dayan Emes: HaGaon HaRav Naftali Tzvi Yehuda Shapiro, Z’t’L

The Torah world in Eretz Yisrael was plunged into mourning on Motzei Shabbos upon hearing the news of the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Naftali Tzvi Yehuda Shapiro, ztl, Rosh Yeshivas Shaarei Shemuos in Beit Chilkiya.

The niftar, the son of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shmuel Shapiro, z’tl, Rosh Yeshivas Be’er Yaakov, was niftar at Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer on Shabbos at the age of 70 after suffering from a serious illness in recent times.

The Rosh Yeshivah was named after his great-great-grandfather, the Netziv of Volozhin. As a bochur, he learned under his father at Be’er Yaakov and was known as his father’s favorite son. After his marriage, he was marbitz Torah at Be’er Yaakov, teaching thousands of talmidim.

About 14 years ago, he founded Yeshivas Shaarei Shemuos, which was named after the Shaarei Shemuos series of sefarim authored by his illustrious father, together with his nephew, HaGaon Harav Aryeh Shapiro.

The Rosh Yeshivah was well-versed in Kabbalah and many people consulted with him regarding various issues, especially Shalom Bayis, and he was known for his wise insight and advice.

The levaya left from the yeshivah in Beit Chilkiyah and continued to Bnei Brak, where he will be buried in the Ponevezh Beis HaChayim.

