Driver Rams Into Protestors In Tel Aviv As Tens Of Thousands Demand Elections In Israel

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv’s Democracy Square on Motzei Shabbos to mark since months since the October 7 Hamas attack, demand new elections, an immediate hostage deal, and to condemn the current government.

The event saw skirmishes between police and demonstrators, who numbered an estimated 45,000, resulting in at least five arrests. Speakers, including survivors and witnesses of the October 7 atrocities, addressed the crowd, demanding accountability and action from the government. Anat Gilor, a kibbutznik, shared her harrowing experience of hiding in her home’s safe room as terrorists rampaged through her community.

“My defense, my security, my trust was taken, everything I took for granted was taken. And nobody came to apologize,” she said.

After the speeches, protesters marched to Begin Street, where clashes broke out between police and demonstrators. A protester was forcefully arrested, and an officer suffered a broken nose.

Later, a driver accelerated into the crowd, striking five people, including a 50-year-old woman who was moderately injured and taken to Ichilov Hospital. The driver was arrested moments later.

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog condemned the “most grave” incident, saying “violence is a red line that must never be crossed” and that peace must reign. “We cannot return to October 6,” he said. “We must do everything to maintain the unity of Israel. Only together will we defeat our enemies.”

