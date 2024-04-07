Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

The Afikoman Present That Lasts All Year: The Circle and The Loop Afikoman Special Is Live!

Communicated Content

The Search is On. Find the Afikoman present that lasts all year.

Now is the perfect time to join The Circle and Loop!

Afikoman Special: New subscribers choose from 4 great prizes!

Leaders 2 Game Collector’s Edition: Set of 54 metallic cards in an engraved Lucite case, Choice of Loop Audio, The Loop Quick Push Electronic Game Console, or The Circle Book Club Sneak Peek: Receive May’s comic book free!

Already a subscriber? Get 25% off all Circle and Loop products at www.circmag.com/shop

No limit. Look out for your exclusive subscriber promo code in your inbox on 3.31.24.

Happy Kids all Year Round. Our Gift to You!

It’s easy to subscribe!

For customer support call/text/Whatsapp 732-592-5437 or email [email protected].

Six-month commitment required. Promotion only available for US subscribers. All international subscribers call/Whatsapp/text our office for details on your promotion. 




Popular Posts

H’YD: Four IDF Soldiers Fall In Battle In The Gaza Strip

Boris Johnson: Banning Arms Sales To Israel “Death Wish Of Western Civilization”

Baruch Dayan Emes: HaGaon HaRav Naftali Tzvi Yehuda Shapiro, Z’t’L

WATCH: Border Police Foil Stabbing Attack In Old City Of Jerusalem

In Dramatic Night Op, IDF Rescues Body Of Elad Katzir, H’yd, Murdered In Captivity In Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network