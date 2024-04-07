Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
2 Jewish Homes Robbed By Armed Thieves In Lakewood Over Shabbos


Two families in Lakewood became the latest victims in the recent spate of robberies, with incidents reported in the Hope and Ridge Avenue neighborhoods, Lakewood Alerts reported.

In one terrifying incident, a homeowner was confronted by an armed robber who pointed a gun at him before fleeing the scene. The robber appears to have gained entry by removing a door from the home. In another incident, a homeowner awoke to find two black males in their home, who quickly fled upon being seen.

No arrests have been made and no suspects yet identified.

The robberies, which are likely connected, come on the heels of an armed robbery in the Tallymawr neighborhood of Toms River last Shabbos. It is not yet known if all the incidents are connected.

