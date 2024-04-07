“Israeli Embassies Are No Longer Safe,” Iran Threatens

A senior advisor of Iranian Supreme leader Ali Khamenei threatened Israel on Sunday at a memorial ceremony for Quds Force commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was assassinated in an IDF-attributed strike in Syria last week along with six other IRGC officers.

“The Zionist regime’s embassies are no longer safe,” said Yahya Rahim Safavi, adding that 28 Israeli embassies and consulates are temporarily closed due to Iran’s threats.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against Israel for the assassination and according to US intelligence, the Islamic Republic intends to carry out a direct attack on Israel.

CBS News reported last week that the US has intelligence that Iran plans to attack Israel via a wave of suicide drones and cruise missiles, with the attack expected to be carried out before the end of Ramadan, which falls out on Tuesday, April 9th.

Zahedi was the most senior Iranian commander to be killed since the US elimination of Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani.

