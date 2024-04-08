Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NO COMPROMISE: Sephardic Rabbanim Reject Any Notion Of Drafting Yeshiva Bochurim Into IDF


In a strongly-worded letter, 18 prominent Sephardic Rabbanim associated with the Shas party have rejected any compromise on the conscription of Charedim into the military. The letter, signed by Rabbanim including Rav Ovadia Yosef, son of the Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, states that “compromise will lead to ruination.”

“We will not be deterred from going to prison” and to “give our souls bravely and courageously to observe our holy Torah,” the Rabbanim declare in the letter.

The letter states that pressure to increase Charedi participation in the military is part of a “malicious plan” to control Charedim and reduce the number of Shomrei Torah U’Mitzvos.

The Rabbanim also rejected a compromise offer by Welfare Minister Ya’akov Margi of Shas, who proposed drafting young Charedi men who are not learning in yeshivas while making it clear that full-time learners would be exempt from military service.

Their stance aligns with that of Ashkenazi Rabbanim, who have also unequivocally rejected the drafting of Yeshiva Bochurim.

The letter comes as the government is formulating its legal response to the High Court of Justice’s ruling barring the government from funding Charedi yeshivas for Bochurim eligible for IDF enlistment, effectively ending subsidies for nearly 50,000 full-time Yeshivaleit.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TOTALLY DESTROYED: Palestinians Return To Devastated Khan Younis After IDF Withdrawal

TIMELY – Fascinating Article About The Chofetz Chaim & The Solar Eclipse Translated Into English

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Attempted Stabbing Attack In Jordan Valley

ANIMALS: Oct. 7 Terrorists Cut Off Victims’ Limbs To Trade In Hostage Negotiation Deals

FLATBUSH: Thousands Participate In Hachnosas Sefer Torah At Yeshiva Chaim Berlin [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network