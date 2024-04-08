HURRAY FOR HIJABS: NYC Agrees To Pay Women $17.5 Million For Forcing Them To Remove Hijabs For Mug Shots

New York City has reached a $17.5 million settlement with two Muslim women who claimed their rights were violated when they were forced to remove their hijabs for mug shots. The class-action lawsuit, filed in 2018 by Jamila Clark and Arwa Aziz, alleged that the NYPD’s policy of removing religious head coverings for photographs was discriminatory.

The NYPD changed its policy in 2020 to allow religion-based head coverings to be worn in photographs if they do not obstruct faces. The settlement, pending approval by Judge Analisa Torres, will provide compensation to at least 3,600 individuals who were forced to remove their religious head coverings between 2014 and 2021.

The women expressed relief and pride in having brought about a positive change in the NYPD’s policy. “I’m so proud today to have played a part in getting justice for thousands of New Yorkers,” Clark said. Aziz added, “Forcing someone to remove their religious clothing is like a strip search.”

The city’s Law Department said the settlement is a “positive reform” for the police department.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)