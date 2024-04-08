HINT TO HOSTAGE DEAL? “We’re Prepared To Pay A Price”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday spoke to new IDF recruits at the Tel Hashomer enlistment center on Monday and delivered a speech that focused mainly on the topic of a possible hostage deal.

“Our foremost obligation is to return our hostages home,” Gallant said. “And the operational conditions that the IDF created through relentless military pressure on Hamas allow us flexibility, freedom of action and difficult decisions.”

“There will be difficult decisions and we’ll be prepared to pay a price in order to bring back the hostages and then return to combat – I think we’re at an appropriate point.”

“Every soldier in the IDF should know that the State of Israel is behind him when he goes to battle and fulfills his mission.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)