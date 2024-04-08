HOPE FOR HOSTAGES: Cautious Optimism in Cairo Talks as Israel and Hamas Edge Closer to Truce Deal

Sources close to the negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Cairo have expressed guarded optimism that a truce and hostage release deal may be imminent, with an Israeli delegation meeting with Qatari, Egyptian, and American negotiators.

“This time is different, we are the closest we’ve been in months to a deal,” a source told Channel 12 news.

The progress is attributed to US pressure on Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Qatar’s efforts to convince Hamas to accept a temporary ceasefire agreement.

The US was expected to present a new draft proposal to the parties Sunday night, with CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel in attendance.

Israeli officials, including Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, are also expected to participate in the talks.

