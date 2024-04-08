MAILBAG: Why Are Only Half Of Khan Younis Buildings Destroyed? DESTORY RAFAH NOW!

If it weren’t so infuriating, it would be funny. Since the IDF withdrew its forces from Khan Younis on Sunday, Palestinians have been trickling back into the city, and the mainstream leftist media is all over it, using every eye-catching adjective they can muster.

“Stunned Palestinians” returned to their homes, the AP breathlessly reported. It described how one Palestinian said he couldn’t find his home because of the mass destruction in Khan Younis. How terrible the Israeli actions are, it wants everyone to know. And the other anti-Israel “objective” outlets reported similar stories in similar verbiage.

The terms themselves are so laughably ridiculous you can cry. Hamas, the very terrorist organization that the overwhelming majority of Gazans support, carried out an unprovoked and unprecedented attack on Israel, killing 1,300 innocent people and kidnapping 245 others. What exactly are they stunned about? That the strongest military in the Middle East was able to sow destruction in response? That countries respond with brutal force when they are attacked?

If a similar attack had been carried out in the United States by terrorists from Gaza, everyone knows what the response would have been: Gaza – and everyone in it – would cease to exist. The Strip would be flatter than a Matzah and the people inside reduced to ashes. And nobody would say a word in protest.

And the exact same should have been the response of Israel, to be honest. For six months they’ve been taking as many precautions as possible to keep civilians safe – precautions that no other country has ever taken in time of war! And what have they gotten for it? Does the world still side with Israel? No. Does it understand or care that the IDF is doing its best in unbearable conditions? No. Do they even care that more than 100 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip? Of course not.

When it comes to Israel, nothing matters on the world stage. And in turn, nothing they say should matter to Israel. As mentioned earlier, the overwhelming majority of Gazans support Hamas and the October 7 attacks. They are a crucial part of Hamas’ evil rule and most are complicit in their crimes. So what that more than half of Gaza structures have been damaged; it should be 100% Every structure should have been struck down in a blaze of fire by now.

Instead, the IDF has been trying to find favor in others’ eyes – an impossible task. What they are trying to do is not achievable, but they’re so desperate for validation in the eyes of the world that they’ll hurt themselves without gaining anything. It is ridiculous and unjust.

Remember: there are 100+ hostages still being held in Gaza, a full six months since they were kidnapped. No sane country would stand for this, and despite their protestations, every country’s leader – including Joe Biden, shame on him – knows they would do the exact same – or actually a lot worse – if they were in Israel’s shoes. It’s time to bring the hostages home. And that isn’t possible when Israel is playing defense.

IDF, go into Rafah. Now!

Name withheld upon request.

