Ben-Gvir Threatens Bibi Over Withdrawal From Gaza, Smotrich Demands Security Cabinet Meeting

Tensions arose in the coalition following the IDF’s announcement of its withdrawal of almost all its troops from the Gaza Strip overnight Motzei Shabbos.

Meanwhile, an operation in Rafah does not appear to be imminent, with Kan News reporting on Monday that no operation will take place until talks with the US are completed.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated on Monday morning: “If the prime minister will decide to end the war without an extensive offensive in Rafah in order to defeat Hamas, he won’t have a mandate to continue serving as prime minister.”

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu calling on him to immediately convene the political security cabinet.

“In the wake of the current situation of the withdrawal of forces from Gaza and the general reduction in the intensity of the war while significantly delaying the entry into the Rafah crossing, along with reports on Israel’s willingness to discuss the return of Gazans to the northern Gaza Strip, in practice bringing about an end to the war, in addition to reports about the granting of a very broad mandate to the negotiation teams [in hostage deal talks], I demand that you convene a special session of the expanded cabinet this evening for a comprehensive update and all the information on the state of the war,” Smotrich wrote to Netanyahu.

“The only forum authorized to make decisive decisions during wartime is the expanded cabinet, but unfortunately, it’s not working that way and we see that decisions are made in the smaller [war] cabinet without the approval or updating of the expanded cabinet under international pressure that undermines the momentum of the war and our security interests.”

Smotrich also announced on Monday morning that he summoned his party’s ministers and Knesset members for an urgent consultation in the Knesset.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi participated in a protest in the city on Monday against the withdrawal of forces from Gaza.

Davidi said: “Where is the prime minister and his ministers, the members of the war cabinet…who will present to the public the results of the overwhelming victory that justifies the significant reduction in forces in Gaza and the end of the ground operation?”

“Prime Minister, don’t stop! Just half a year ago, thousands of terrorists tried to destroy the Jewish state and what changed now? The ground war can’t end without the return of the hostages, victory over Hamas and the assurance of our future here.”

Perhaps in response to the statements quoted above, Netanyahu posted a video message on Monday evening saying that there is already a date scheduled for an operation in Rafah.

“I received a detailed report today on the talks in Cairo,” he began. “We’re working all the time to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of our hostages and complete victory over Hamas.”

“This victory requires entering Rafah and destroying the terror battalions there. It will happen – we have a date set.”

