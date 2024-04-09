WATCH HISTORIC INTERCEPTION: Navy’s “Iron Dome” Downs Suicide Drone Over Eilat

Israel’s Naval forces intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” over the Red Sea with the C-Dome – the naval version of the Iron Dome, shortly before midnight on Monday.

The C-Dome, mounted on one of Israel’s new Sa’ar 6-class corvettes, launched two interceptor missiles at the drone that entered Israel from the east, likely from Iranian proxy groups in Iraq.

It was the first operational use of the C-Dome, designed to protect naval vessels and infrastructure, including offshore gas platforms.

Baruch Hashem, there were no injuries or damage in the incident. The Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance of Iraq on Tuesday morning claimed responsibility for an attack on the Chatzeirim Airbase near Be’er Sheva.

The IDF released footage of the interception early Tuesday afternoon:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)