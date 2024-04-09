AWAITING THE DEVIL: Hamas Is “Reviewing” Latest Hostage Deal Proposal

The Hamas terror group stated early Tuesday morning that Israel’s proposal for a ceasefire-hostage deal transferred by Qatari, Egyptian and US mediators is “intransigent” and does not meet the demands of Palestinian factions.

Nevertheless, despite the “Israeli refusal,” Hamas said that its leaders will review the proposal and send its response to mediators.

However, on Monday a Hamas official told Reuters that the terror group has rejected the proposal.”We reject the latest Israeli proposals that the Egyptian side informed us of,” he said. “The politburo met today and decided this.”

The deal would include the release of only 40 hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, the release of hundreds of dangerous Palestinian terrorists from Israeli prisons, and the return of a significant number of Gazans to northern Gaza.

Talks were held in Cairo on Sunday in the presence of CIA Director William Burns, a reminder of intense US pressure to reach a hostage deal in order to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and appease left-wing Democratic voters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, under pressure from his coalition partners following the withdrawal of most of the IDF troops in Gaza earlier this week, released a video message on Monday evening saying that a date for an IDF operation in Rafah is already set.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)