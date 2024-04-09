TURKISH REVENGE: Turkey Bans Exports To Israel, FM Katz Hits Back

Turkey on Tuesday announced that it is restricting 54 products to Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza and Israel allows unlimited humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

The move was caused by Turkish ire at Israel’s rejection of its request to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The export ban includes steel, aluminum, cement, and chemical fertilizers. Israeli officials are concerned that the ban could expand to oil and the halt of flights over Turkish airspace.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz slammed Erdogan for his support of Hamas and said Israel will not calmly accept his violation of trade agreements. “Erdogan is again sacrificing the economic interests of the people of Turkey for his support of the Hamas murderers in Gaza who raped, murdered and desecrated the bodies of women, girls and adults and burned children alive,” he stated.

“Israel will not give in to violence and extortion and will not condone the unilateral violation of trade agreements and will take parallel measures against Turkey that will harm the Turkish economy. I am preparing an extended list of products that Israel will prevent Turkey from exporting and in addition, I ordered [ministry officials] to contact countries and organizations in the US to stop investments in Turkey and prevent the import of products from Turkey, and to our friends in the American Congress to examine violations of the boycott laws and impose sanctions on Turkey accordingly.”

Erdogan, who prior to the October 7th attack was engaged in a series of steps to establish closer ties with Israel, changed his tune after the war began, calling Israel a “terrorist state” and Hamas a “liberation group.” Last month, he vowed to “send [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu to Allah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)