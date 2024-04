The IDF on Monday night carried out a strike in Gaza’s Maghazi camp, resulting in the death of Hatem al-Ghamri.

Al-Ghamri was the head of the emergency committee in the central part of the Gaza Strip, a body controlled by Hamas that maintains public order and civil control in the area’s municipalities.

He was also an operative in the Hamas military wing, responsible for rocket fire from the Maghazi area.

