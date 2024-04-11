Spokesman: IDF On High Alert For Iranian Attack, Prepared For Every Scenario

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Thursday that there is no change to the Home Front Command instructions for civilians, despite Israel being on high alert for a potential attack from Iran.

“We are on alert and are highly prepared for various scenarios, and are constantly assessing the situation,” Hagari said. “We are ready for attack and defense using a variety of capabilities that the IDF has, and also ready with our strategic partners.”

Hagari also announced that the head of US Central Command (CENTCOM), Gen. Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel to hold an assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on “the security challenges in the region.” He emphasized the strong and tight strategic relationship between the IDF and the US armed forces.

Regarding the potential Iranian attack, Hagari stated that it would be “clear proof of Iranian intentions to escalate the situation in the Middle East, and to stop hiding behind the proxies.” He assured that the IDF has upgraded and improved its attack capabilities and is ready to operate wherever needed.

Hagari also highlighted the IDF’s multi-layered air defense capability, which has proven itself during the war with thousands of successful interceptions. However, he warned that the defense is never going to be perfect.

Asked whether Israeli citizens should be braced for an Iranian attack, Hagari said that “the State of Israel is attacked [by forces armed] with Iranian capabilities from Yemen, Iraq and Syria, almost every week, if not almost every day — and our defenses intercept those threats.”

