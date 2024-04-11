Former ADL Chief: Biden’s “Ceaseless Criticism” Of Israel Is “Strengthening” Hamas

Abraham Foxman, the former head of the Anti-Defamation League and a longtime supporter of President Joe Biden, blasted the president’s constant critiques of Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a post on X, Foxman accused Biden of undermining Israel, the US’s greatest ally in the Middle East, and empowering the Hamas terrorist group.

The US has called for an immediate unilateral ceasefire in Gaza, aligning with the demands of Hamas terrorists, despite Israeli negotiators trying to leverage military pressure into a hostage deal in Cairo. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has stated that Israel’s efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza are “not good enough,” while Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that Israel is becoming like Hamas, showing a disregard for civilian life.

Foxman called for Biden to end his “ceaseless criticism” of Israel, stating that it only bolsters Hamas and its allies. He wrote, “President Biden – respectfully, please stop criticizing PM Netanyahu. While he is not perfect, Hamas went to war against the State of Israel, not the PM. Your ceaseless criticism only weakens Israel and strengthens Hamas and Israel’s enemies here and abroad.”

Foxman also criticized Biden’s demand for an “immediate ceasefire” in a phone call with Netanyahu, threatening a loss of US support for the war if Israel does not comply.

“I like President Biden and I respect him – but who advised him to threaten Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal for hostages immediately- knowing that Hamas had rejected every offer Israel made?” he asked. “Why should they make a deal – when America ‘supports’ their ‘position’?”

Foxman had previously thanked Biden for his support for Israel following the October 7 massacre, but has since expressed disappointment in the president’s growing distance from Israel. He noted that Biden’s remarks have confirmed that the US has adopted Hamas’s demand for a ceasefire before a deal to release hostages in Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)