FEAR GROWS: IDF Closes All Schools Across The Country, Limits Gatherings

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Motzei Shabbos made a dramatic announcement about a drastic change in the Home Front Command’s directives for Israelis amid fear of an imminent Iranian reprisal attack.

“At the end of a situational assessment, it was decided that beginning tonight at 11 p.m., it was decided that starting tonight at 11 p.m., a change will be made in the Home Front Command’s defense guidelines,” Hagari said. “As part of the changes, it was decided to prohibit educational activities across the country. Gatherings are limited to 1,000 people.”

Gatherings are more strictly limited in the Gaza border area and areas near the Lebanese border. The new directives go into effect on Motzei Shabbos at 11 p.m. and are valid through Monday at 1 p.m.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier: “We are closely monitoring a planned attack by Iran and its proxies against the State of Israel. In recent days we have strengthened our defensive array and our offensive array and we are determined to take any means to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.”

“We have added new capabilities – on land, in the air, at sea, in intelligence, within the State of Israel and together with our partners, led by the US. Iran is a terrorist state – the world is seeing this now now more than ever. We are determined to protect our citizens against this terrorism and will know how to respond to it. I ask the citizens of Israel to obey the instructions of the IDF and act in accordance with the directives of the Home Front Command.”

