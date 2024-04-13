BRUTAL MURDER: Body Of Binyamin Achimeir, H’yd Found On Shabbos Morning

Local Arabs murdered Binyamin Achimeir, H’yd, a 14-year-old shepherd who left with his flock on Friday at 6 a.m. from the Malachai HaShalom yishuv in Binyamin and never returned, sparking a massive search after the flock returned without him.

Binyamin’s body was found on Shabbos morning. A knife and a stone full of blood was found at the site of the murder.

Security officials believe that according to the horrifying evidence found at the scene, Binyamin, z’l tried to fight off the terrorist or terrorists who threw stones at him and abused his body.

The IDF spokesperson said: “The body of Binyamin Achimeir, H’yd, the 14-year-old boy who has been missing since yesterday morning and was murdered in a terrorist attack, was located by IDF forces, the Shin Bet and Israel Police in the Malachei HaShalom area. The investigation of the incident is ongoing. Security forces are continuing the manhunt for the terrorists. The security agencies share in the family’s grief.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated on Motzei Shabbos: “The IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israel Police are carrying out intense operational and intelligence activity in the entire area and in Palestinian villages. I call on all Israeli citizens to allow the security forces to do their work unhindered, so that we can quickly bring the abominable murderers and their accomplices to justice.”

