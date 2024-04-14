2 WEEKS AFTER HALTING FUNDS TO YESHIVOS: Israel Spends NIS 4-5 Billion In One Night

Brig. Gen. Reem Aminoach, the former financial advisor to the IDF chief of staff, estimated that the cost of defending Israel from the massive overnight missile attack was about NIS 4-5 billion.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday with Ynet, he said: “If we’re talking about ballistic missiles that need to be intercepted with the Arrow system, cruise missiles that need to be intercepted with other missiles, and UAVs, which we actually mainly intercept with planes – then add up the costs – $3.5 million per Arrow missile, $1 million per David’s Sling interceptor, and, various costs for planes – it adds up to NIS 4-5 billion.”

Aminoach added that Iran spent far less on the attack. “The attack cost Iran less than 10% of what it cost us to defend against it. In the future, in a year, two years, or five years, they can carry out 50 such attacks. And let’s say that if the IDF’s net budget in 2023 was 60 billion shekels, with less than double that you have no chance of reaching a situation where we can maintain the required amounts.”

In comparison, the Israeli government’s budget PER YEAR for yeshivos and kollelim was a mere NIS 1 billion. And the protection for Klal Yisrael was priceless. [It should be noted that the current government would have continued to fund the yeshivos but was forced to stop by Israel’s true dictators – Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, who was appointed to represent the government but instead works against it – and the Supreme Court.]

After the Supreme Court’s ruling at the end of March freezing funding to yeshivos HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau warned that the decision endangers Klal Yisrael.

“The yeshivos hakedoshos and kollelim, where the Torah is constantly learned, are the zechus of our existence here in Eretz Yisrael and that’s what protects all Jews in Eretz Yisrael from all their tzaros,” the Rosh HaYeshivah said.

“And the more lomdei Torah there are in yeshivos and kollelim, the more protection there is for all the residents of Eretz Yisrael, and chalilah, the opposite.”

“If the number of lomdei Torah is decreased, it can rachmana litzlan bring incriminations against Klal Yisrael. We all know that our existence as the sons of Avraham, Yitzchak and Yaakov here in Eretz Yisrael, surrounded by our enemies, is only due to nissim.”

“The Torah is what protects and saves us, and chalilah, that the land shouldn’t spit out its residents.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)