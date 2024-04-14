WATCH IT: IDF Releases Footage Of Fighter Jets Shooting Down Iranian Missiles, Drones

The IDF has released footage showing Israeli Air Force fighter jets intercepting and neutralizing a portion of the 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles launched from Iran towards Israel overnight.

Bichasdei Hashem, all the hostile drones and cruise missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the IAF and its allied forces, which include the United States, United Kingdom, Jordan, France, and other nations. These interceptions occurred outside of Israel’s airspace, ensuring the protection of the country and its citizens.