WATCH IT: IDF Releases Footage Of Fighter Jets Shooting Down Iranian Missiles, Drones


The IDF has released footage showing Israeli Air Force fighter jets intercepting and neutralizing a portion of the 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles launched from Iran towards Israel overnight.

Bichasdei Hashem, all the hostile drones and cruise missiles were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the IAF and its allied forces, which include the United States, United Kingdom, Jordan, France, and other nations. These interceptions occurred outside of Israel’s airspace, ensuring the protection of the country and its citizens.



  1. Let’s put two and two together
    If israel sent airplanes to knock down these missiles
    And all of them were shot down outside of israeli airspace
    It is likely that israeli airplanes were flying over jordan airspace

