COWARD? Netanyahu Calls Off Massive Strike On Iran After Conversation With Joe Biden

President Joe Biden intervened on Motzei Shabbos to dissuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from authorizing an immediate retaliatory strike against Iran following the barrage of attack drones and missiles launched at Israel last night, the New York Times wrote.

Reports indicate that several members of Israel’s war cabinet had initially advocated for a swift response attack, but the relatively limited damage caused by Iran’s assault, combined with Netanyahu’s conversation with Biden, led to a decision to hold off on retaliation.

The White House has not yet commented on the report, but it is clear that diplomatic efforts are underway to prevent further escalation into what could easily become a regional war, if not worse.

In the meantime, Israel has maintained a high level of alert, with its forces remaining on standby.

