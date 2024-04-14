HaRav Lau: “In Our Enemies’ View, We’re One Nation; Let’s Live Up To It”

Chief Rabbi HaRav Dovid Lau delivered a video message on Sunday following the incredible nissim that occurred overnight Motzei Shabbos, with an unprecedented Iranian attack of over 300 missiles and drones almost entirely intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems and the help of its allies.

HaRav Lau said: “Hakadosh Baruch Hu did chessed with us and the security forces did their work with excellence. It’s a chessed Hashem that we’re all alive.”

“Now is the time to stand in thanks to the Borei Olam and His shlichim, to stand in tefillah to be mechazeik those who protect our kodesh land. It’s time to remember that in such moments, no one cares who supports whom. We have to remember that in the eyes of our enemies, we’re all one nation and the time has come that we live up to that.”

“Let us remember that next week, we’ll all sit together to thank Hashem for the nissim v’niflaos and b’ezras Hashem, to see the yeshuah of Am Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)