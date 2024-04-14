HaGaon HaRav Shteinman: “As Soon As They Tried To Deter Lomdei Torah, Nations Gathered To Harm Am Yisrael”

HaGaon HaRav Shraga Shteinman, a member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah and the Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Orchos Torah, spoke on Sunday about the unprecedented Iranian attack on Israel overnight Motzei Shabbos.

While delivering a shiur on hachanah l’ Pesach in Beitar Illit, HaRav Shteinman quoted the Gemara in Chullin Daf 7 that says that no one bangs his finger below unless it was decreed for him above – everything that happens is announced from Shamayim.

“We’re used to a routine that everything works according to nature. But every once in a while, Hakadosh Baruch Hu shakes us up so we’ll remember that He runs the world – nothing can be taken for granted.”

“In Parshas Eikev, it says:

פן תאכל ושבעת ובתים טובים תבנה וישבת ובקרך וצאנך ירביון וכסף וזהב ירבה לך וכל אשר לך ירבה, ורם לבבך ושכחת את השם אלוקיך המוציאך מארץ מצרים, ואמרת בלבבך כחי ועוצם ידי עשה לי את החיל הזה

“For everything that happens, there are teirutzim of why it happened like this and why like that. Hashem Yishmor, every day, Jews are being killed and the shemirah doesn’t help. At the moment, they wanted to deter lomdei Torah, the security situation became much worse. Suddenly, they gather together to attack.”

“The Torah upholds the world – when limmud Torah is strengthened, that’s what saves us. Like we say on leil haSeder ‘והיא שעמדה לאבותינו ולנו שבכל דור ודור עומדים עלינו לכלותנו והקב”ה מצילנו מידם”

“There are always those who want to destroy us in ruchniyus and gashmiyus – and we need to be mechazeik in continuing to learn Torah and HaKadosh Baruch Hu will save us today and every day.”

