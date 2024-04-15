Multiple Airlines Suspend Flights to and from Middle East Due to Rising Tensions

In response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, several major airlines have suspended or rerouted flights to and from the region. Lufthansa has cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Erbil, and Amman until Monday, while flights to Beirut and Tehran will remain suspended until at least Thursday.

KLM has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Tuesday, while easyJet has paused operations to and from Tel Aviv until April 21. Wizz Air has cancelled most flights to and from Tel Aviv between Saturday and Monday.

Finnair has suspended operations in Iranian airspace, which may cause longer flight times on flights from Doha. SAS has also rerouted flights between Copenhagen and Bangkok due to the conflict. Iberia Express has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday, while United Airlines has cancelled flights from Newark to Tel Aviv on Sunday and Monday.

Air Canada has warned of long delays and cancellations on its Israel flights, cancelling flights to Tel Aviv on Monday and Tuesday. The airline suspensions come in response to Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel, which has led to increased tensions in the region.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information on flight schedules and cancellations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)