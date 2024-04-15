Iran’s Jewish Community “Praises” Drone And Missile Strikes On Israel

In a move that was obviously coerced, Iran’s Jewish community has publicly praised the country’s recent attack on Israel. The message expressed gratitude towards Iran’s armed forces for their role in the aerial bombardment of Israel, but experts say this support comes under duress.

Alireza Nader, an expert on Iran, told the Jerusalem Post that the regime exploits the Jewish minority for propaganda purposes, noting that such expressions of support often come under pressure. “Whenever Iran seeks retribution against Israel, it tends to turn to its Jewish citizens, effectively holding them hostage to its political agenda,” Nader explained.

The statement referenced Iran’s retaliation against Israel following the reported strike that killed Iranian General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and six other regime officials in Damascus on April 1. It commended the Iranian armed forces for their efforts in “punishing the Zionist enemy.”

Despite the outward expressions of support, Iran’s Jewish population faces significant challenges. With only around 9,000 Jews remaining in the country, they are a stark minority in a population of nearly 90 million. Experts classify Iran’s Jews as second-class citizens, subjected to various forms of discrimination.

In 2023, the Iranian government pressured the Jewish community not to celebrate the end of Pesach but instead participate in the annual anti-Israel demonstration known as al-Quds Day.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)