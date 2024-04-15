El Al Tells Flyers It’s Working To Stabilize Schedule After Recent Cancellations

El Al CEO Dina Ben Tal Ganancia on Monday released the following statement, addressing recent flight cancellations and other troubles encountered by flyers amid ongoing security concerns:

Dear Customers,



As the State of Israel navigates through a challenging and unprecedented period, I want to reassure you that EL AL is closely following developments and adhering to the guidance of the security forces and authorities with whom we maintain direct contact.



Our dedicated team, both on the ground and in the air, in Israel and around the globe, is working tirelessly to ensure the continuation of our flight schedule amidst the imposed restrictions and necessary adjustments.



Given the recent security situation and the directives from the security authorities leading to the closure of Israel’s airspace on the night of April 14, we had to adjust our schedule. However, I commend our EL AL personnel for assisting passengers affected by these changes and ensuring the smooth and safe departure of flights from Tel Aviv before the airspace closure.



While other carriers canceled their flights to and from Israel, EL AL maintained its mission to be Israel’s gateway to the world and kept flying while adjusting its operations to the circumstances. Though many flights were delayed and some were canceled, we did not cancel any of our flights to or from North America.



While efforts are underway to completely stabilize our schedule – we strongly advise all passengers to verify their updated departure time before heading to the airport.



Our flexible changes and cancellations policy, allowing passengers with flights scheduled until Saturday, April 20 (inclusive) to make adjustments without incurring change fees and price differences within the same service class, remains in effect. Customers can easily manage their bookings, including changing flight dates, cancellations, or requesting a flight voucher for future use online through our website, app, or travel agents. To receive a flight voucher for future use.



It is important to note that rescheduling flights is subject to operational feasibility.

Furthermore, EL AL is offering one-way fares for return flights to Israel to assist those stranded abroad whose flights were canceled by other airlines. You can stay updated on seat availability on flights in the coming days here.



During these challenging times since October 7th, EL AL continues to be committed to maintain the bridge to and from Israel, ensuring connectivity and support for all passengers wherever they may be.



EL AL is here to bring you home, during emergency times and during the routine.

We sincerely appreciate your understanding and patience, and we share the hope for peaceful days.



Yours,

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia

CEO of EL AL