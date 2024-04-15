See The Magnitude Of The Nissim: Missile Shrapnel Removed From Yam HaMelech

The incredible nissim that occurred overnight Motzei Shabbos are overwhelming – with the Wall Street Journal saying on Monday morning that the scope of the attack was among the largest seen in modern warfare.

Ynet reported that the impact of the 60 tons of explosives the drones and missiles were carrying could have obliterated two military bases and their contents. At one point, over 100 ballistic missiles were in the air at one time and Israeli and US officials feared the worst but almost all were successfully intercepted despite the fact that the ballistic missiles failed to be detected by radar systems. A small number of ballistic missiles entered Israel and even a smaller number detonated, causing only minor damage to the Netavim air base. Every one of the drones and cruise missiles launched by Iran at Israel were downed on the way, with none even reaching Israeli airspace.

It was the first time in history that a country deflected such a huge attack, Ynet noted, elaborating that as a basis of comparison, Iran’s attack on Saudi oil facilities in 2019 was carried out with only 17 drones and four cruise missiles, none of which were intercepted.

A picture is worth a thousand words – the video below shows the huge size of just one piece of one missile that fell in Yam HaMelech and was removed on Monday.

There were incredible nissim even with the missiles that did enter Israeli airspace. One rocket fell in Katzrin in Ramat HaGolan, injuring no one despite the fact that it fell in the heart of a residential neighborhood. See the video below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)