Iran Closed Its Nuclear Sites For 24 Hours After Its Attack On Israel

Iran closed its nuclear facilities due to “security concerns” following its attack on Israel overnight Motzei Shabbos, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said, AFP reported on Monday.

Journalists asked Grossi on the sidelines of a UN Security Council meeting if he was concerned about a possible Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility in response to the Iranian attack on Israel.

“We are always concerned about this possibility,” he said. “What I can tell you is that our inspectors in Iran were informed by the Iranian government that yesterday [Sunday], all the nuclear facilities that we are inspecting every day would remain closed on security considerations.”

Grossis added that Iran reopened the facilities on Monday but he still doesn’t feel comfortable letting inspectors return there. “I decided to not let the inspectors return until we see that the situation is completely calm,” he said, calling for “extreme restraint.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)