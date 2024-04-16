Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BEITAR ILLIT: 2-Year-Old In Serious Condition After Being Left In Hot Car For Hours


A two-year-old infant is in critical condition after being left in a hot car for hours in the city of Beitar Illit on Tuesday. The child is now in serious condition at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Ahiad Goharian and Mordchai Karelitz responded to the scene and found the unconscious toddler showing signs of heat stroke. “We arrived at the scene and saw a girl of about two unconscious and showing signs of heat stroke,” they recounted. “She was very hot to the touch.”

The paramedics provided the infant with lifesaving medical treatment, including cooling her down and providing fluids, before evacuating her to the hospital in a mobile neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The child’s name for Tehillim was not immediately available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BEITAR ILLIT: 2-Year-Old In Serious Condition After Being Left In Hot Car For Hours

Iran Closed Its Nuclear Sites For 24 Hours After Its Attack On Israel

GOOD RIDDANCE: Israeli Airstrike In Lebanon Assassinates Senior Hezbollah Commander

HAMAS IN USA: Protesters Burn US Flag, Chant “Death to America” in New York City [VIDEOS]

3 Israelis Wounded By Explosive Drones

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network