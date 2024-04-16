BEITAR ILLIT: 2-Year-Old In Serious Condition After Being Left In Hot Car For Hours

A two-year-old infant is in critical condition after being left in a hot car for hours in the city of Beitar Illit on Tuesday. The child is now in serious condition at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Ahiad Goharian and Mordchai Karelitz responded to the scene and found the unconscious toddler showing signs of heat stroke. “We arrived at the scene and saw a girl of about two unconscious and showing signs of heat stroke,” they recounted. “She was very hot to the touch.”

The paramedics provided the infant with lifesaving medical treatment, including cooling her down and providing fluids, before evacuating her to the hospital in a mobile neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The child’s name for Tehillim was not immediately available.

