Deri Accuses Gantz of Stalling Compromise On Chareidi Draft

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri has accused Minister of War Benny Gantz of obstructing any potential agreements regarding the enlistment of Yeshiva Bochrim into the IDF.

In an interview with the Shas-affiliated HaDerech newspaper, Deri criticized Gantz for proposing legislation that he claims would undermine the Torah world, asserting that such a law stands no chance of passing. He expressed disappointment with Defense Minister Gallant for aligning himself with Gantz and conditioning support for legislation on Gantz’s approval, stating that reaching agreements with Gantz seems unfeasible.

Deri lamented the current state of affairs, particularly amid the ongoing war, and admitted that a solution to the impasse is currently elusive.

Gantz, on the other hand, has rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to regulate the enlistment of yeshiva students, deeming it insufficient. Instead, he advocates for a broader military service plan encompassing both Arabs and Chareidim.

Speaking at a conference organized by Israel Hayom, Gantz emphasized the need for a comprehensive service plan and dismissed the notion of a political compromise that would preserve exemptions for yeshiva students, citing concerns for Israeli security.

Last week, Shas distanced itself from Interior Minister Moshe Arbel after he suggested that there was no longer a moral justification for exempting Chareidi men not studying in yeshivas from army service.

