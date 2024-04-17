Terror Victims Sue Biden, Accuse Him Of Funneling $1.5 Billion To Hamas

A lawsuit filed by Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas and victims of terror attacks in Israel alleges that the Biden administration has unlawfully provided $1.5 billion in aid to organizations in Gaza and the West Bank that support Hamas and other terrorist groups.

The lawsuit claims that President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have known for years that the aid is providing material support for Hamas’ tunnels, rockets, and other terror infrastructure.

The lawsuit alleges that the funding violates the Taylor Force Act, which prohibits U.S. aid from going to the Palestinian Authority if it is used to fund terrorism. The complaint claims that the funding has allowed the Palestinian Authority to use its own assets to fund terrorism.

The lawsuit includes new emails obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests that allegedly reveal the administration’s attempts to undermine Israel.

A federal judge denied a motion by the Biden administration to dismiss the case in October, two days after Hamas terrorists killed an estimated 1,200 people, including 33 Americans.

