WATCH MOVING VIDEO: HaRav Edelstein, Zt’l, Crouches On The Floor During Bedikas Chometz


It’s been 11 months since the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, and sadly the situation in Eretz Yisrael has irrevocably changed since then.

Shortly before his petirah, the Rosh Yeshivah, in what can now be understood as prescient statements, spoke about the fact that every moment that Klal Yisrael exists in Eretz Yisrael surrounded by Arab threats on all sides is a neis – and we need zechuyos for that neis to continue.

The Darchei Chizuk Institute publicized a video ahead of Pesach showing the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, carrying out bedikas chometz in his last years – even crouching on the floor to check every area despite his advanced age. Until his last Pesach, HaRav Edelstein, z’tl, was makpid to thoroughly check his house himself for any trace of chometz.

