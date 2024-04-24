1st Sign Of Life: US Citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin Appears In Hamas Propaganda Video

The depraved Hamas terror organization on Wednesday released a propaganda video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old US-Israeli citizen who was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7th.

Hersh’s arm was blown off from the elbow down when Hamas terrorists threw grenades into the mobile shelter where he and his friends were hiding before he was forced onto a Hamas pickup truck and driven into Gaza.

The video, in which Hersh makes scripted statements dictated by Hamas for psychological warfare purposes, is the first sign of life since he was abducted. A video of his abduction shows him with a makeshift tourniquet around his bleeding arm.

Hersh’s parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, who was recently named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2024, made aliyah 15 years ago and live in Jerusalem.

(YWN’s Jerusalem Desk is keeping you updated on the first day of Chol Hamoed in Israel.)