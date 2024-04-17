TIME Names Mother of Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin As 100 Most Influential People of 2024

In a notable recognition of her relentless advocacy, Rachel Goldberg, the mother of 23-year-old hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, has been listed by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2024. Time magazine lauds Goldberg for her unwavering commitment to raising awareness about the plight of hostages and their families, a role that has thrust her into the global spotlight.

Goldberg’s inclusion stems from her extensive efforts in engaging with numerous world leaders, including notable figures like US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis. Through these interactions, Goldberg has emerged as a prominent voice representing the concerns and demands of hostages and their families on the international stage.

Joining Goldberg on Time’s prestigious roster is Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

Another inclusion is Palestinian photographer Motaz Azaiza, whose work documenting the war in Gaza has earned him global recognition.

