The IDF on Monday evening announced that two IDF reserve soldiers fell in battle in the central Gaza Strip earlier on Monday.

The soldiers were identified as Master Sgt (res.) Ido Aviv, H’yd, 28, of Karmiel and Master Sgt (res.) Kalkidan Meharim, H’yd, 37, of Petach Tikva.

Both soldiers were killed in an explosion amid a battle with terrorists in the Netzarim Corridor.

A third soldier was seriously injured in the explosion.

