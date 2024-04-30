WATCH: INTIFADA! Pro-Hamas Rioters Violently Sieze Hamilton Hall At Columbia University

In an escalation of the pro-Hamas and anti-Israel protests at Columbia University in New York, rioters violently broke into Hamilton Hall overnight Monday, smashing windows with hammers.

The rioters barricaded the doors to the building with outdoor furniture, including picnic tables.

They then “reclaimed” the building as “Hind’s Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl from Gaza and unfurled Palestinian flags from the windows along with banners reading ‘Intifada” and “Gaza Falls, Columbia Falls.”

Students and staff were notified to stay away from the university on Tuesday.

This is @Columbia (Hamilton Hall). Shafik has totally lost control. The campus is now run by the pro-Hamas mob. pic.twitter.com/dGS0UerBEL — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) April 30, 2024

On Monday, university officials began the process of suspending the rioters who refused to respect the university’s 2 p.m. deadline to leave the encampment.

“We have begun suspending students as part of this next phase of our efforts to ensure safety on our campus,” said university spokesperson Ben Chang on Monday evening. “The encampment has created an unwelcoming environment for many of our Jewish students and faculty and a noisy distraction that interferes with the teaching, learning and preparing for final exams.”

