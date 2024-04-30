TERROR IN ISRAEL: Turkish National Carries Out Stabbing Attack In Old City Of Jerusalem

A Border Police officer was moderately injured in a stabbing attack near Sha’ar HaPrachim in the Old City of Jerusalem early Tuesday afternoon.

The terrorist was neutralized and killed by other Border Police officers in the area. He was later identified as a Turkish national named Hassan Skalanan, 34, who entered Israel from Jordan at the Allenby Crossing on Monday.

Paramedics administered emergency medical aid to the officer and evacuated him to the hospital.

A large number of police forces arrived at the scene and closed off all entrances to Har HaBayis.

Israel Police later released footage of the attack:

Below, Israeli security forces arrive at the hotel where the terrorist was staying:

