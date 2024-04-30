HaGaon HaRav Asher HaLevi Solveitchik, Z’tl Is Niftar At Age 54

HaGaon HaRav Asher HaLevi Solveitchik, z’tl, was niftar at Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, Isru Chag.

The niftar was the youngest son of Rosh Yeshivas Brisk, HaGaon HaRav Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, z’tl, who was niftar three years ago at the age of 99. The niftar’s mother was the sister of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Shternbuch, שיבל”א.

HaRav Asher, z’tl, collapsed at his home on Rechov Nechemia on Motzei Shabbos of Chol Hamoed and was evacuated to the hospital as paramedics carried out resuscitation techniques. He underwent testing at the hospital which revealed that he had suffered a severe stroke.

Mass tefillos were held for his refuah but sadly his condition deteriorated and he was niftar on Tuesday morning at the young age of 54.

HaRav Asher, z’tl, learned in Brisk as a bochur and was known as an incredible illui. After his marriage, he began to deliver shiurim in the yeshivah and write chiddushei Torah. In addition, his father relied on him as the final authority on all issues of kashrus and maasaros in the yeshivah.

The levaya was held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Yeshivas Brisk and proceeded to Har HaMenuchos where the niftar was buried.

תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים.

