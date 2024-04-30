As Israel Awaits Hamas Response, PM Says: “We’ll Enter Rafah With Or Without A Hostage Deal”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed to launch an operation in Rafah “with or without a hostage deal.”

Netanyahu made his comments after meeting with family members of bereaved families and hostages who expressed their opposition to reports that Israel agreed to an Egyptian-mediated deal for the release of some hostages in exchange for the end of the war in Gaza or at least an extended truce.

Isreli is waiting to hear a response from Hamas on the latest ceasefire/hostage deal proposal on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Netanyahu is facing pressure from both the right and the left, with Minister Benny Gantz threatening to leave the government if a hostage deal is not reached and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir threatening the same move if Israel agrees to end the fighting in Gaza.

“Today, I met with representatives of the bereaved families and relatives of the hostages from the ‘HaGevurah’ and “Tikvah’ forums,” Netanyahu stated.

“I clarified to them: ‘The idea that we’ll stop the war before achieving all its goals is out of the question. We’ll enter Rafah and eliminate the Hamas battalions there – with a [hostage] deal or without a deal – in order to achieve complete victory.”

