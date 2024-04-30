Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

LISTEN: UCLA Refuses To Ban Protesters Blocking Jews From Classes


A mother of a Jewish student at the University of California, Los Angeles called the UCLA Police Department to complain that her son is being blocked from entering certain parts of the university due to his Jewish identity.

However, the police spokesperson said that there is nothing the police could do as the university has chosen to allow the pro-Hamas rioters to continue to discriminate against Jews and will not allow them to be removed.

This means that Jewish students who paid tuition cannot attend their classes or enter the library.

Listen to a recording of the conversation below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HaGaon HaRav Asher HaLevi Solveitchik, Z’tl Is Niftar At Age 54

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Turkish National Carries Out Stabbing Attack In Old City Of Jerusalem

WATCH: INTIFADA! Pro-Hamas Rioters Violently Sieze Hamilton Hall At Columbia University

IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 Reserve Soldiers In Gaza

PRESSURE IS ON: Gantz, Smotrich Threaten To Topple Bibi’s Government Amid Hostage Deal Talks

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network