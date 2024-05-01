LAUGHABLE: Pro-Hamas Student Demanded To Be Provided “Humanitarian Aid”

Before the NYPD was finally dispatched to Columbia University to arrest the pro-Hamas rioters who overtook Hamilton Hall, one of the protesters spoke to reporters and demanded to be provided with “basic humanitarian aid!”

Yes, this student at an “elite” Ivy League university, who took part in the violent seizure of Hamilton Hall, destroying property and assaulting people in the process, said that the “university is obligated to provide food to students who paid for a meal plan here.”

The woman in the video was identified as Johannah King-Dlutzky, a PhD candidate at Columbia and a self-professed “expert for progressive and leftist causes.”

Political consultant Noah Pollack found her biography on the website of the university’s Department of English and Comparative Literature. Judge for yourself about her dissertation’s potential to benefit society and put those hundreds of thousands of dollars in tuition to good use:

King-Slutzky wrote: “My dissertation is on fantasies of limitless energy in the transatlantic Romantic imagination from 1760-1860. My goal is to write a prehistory of metabolic rift, Marx’s term for the disruption of energy circuits caused by industrialization under capitalism. I am particularly interested in theories of the imagination and poetry as interpreted through a Marxian lens in order to update and propose an alternative to historicist ideological critiques of the Romantic imagination. Prior to joining Columbia, I worked as a political strategist for leftist and progressive causes and remain active in the higher education labor movement.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)