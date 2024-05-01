Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Posts Along Gaza Border Failed Routine Inspection Just Days Before Hamas Attack


Nearly all IDF posts along the border with the Gaza Strip failed a routine inspection just three days before Hamas’s devastating October 7 attack. According to a report by Channel 12 news, the snap inspection was conducted at 6:30 a.m. on October 4, exactly 72 hours before the Hamas-led assault that left 1,200 people dead and 253 kidnapped.

The inspection revealed alarming security breaches at multiple bases, including the Nahal Oz base, which was later overrun by Hamas terrorists. The report highlighted several failures, including:

– Unauthorized individuals entering the base on foot or by car without permission
– Unauthorized access to war rooms
– Weaponry taken from the ammunition room
– Sensitive material stolen
– Keys to the armory stolen

The IDF has responded, stating that the inspection was “routine” and aimed to improve base defenses, but did not simulate a sudden attack scenario like the one that occurred on October 7.

The IDF is still conducting its own internal probes into the failures leading up to the attack.

