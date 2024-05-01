New Survey Shows Slight Improvement for Netanyahu Bloc, But Still Short of Knesset Majority

A survey conducted by Channel 12 has found a slight improvement in the fortunes of the Netanyahu bloc, comprising Likud, Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism, Shas, and United Torah Judaism. However, the bloc would still fall short of a majority in the Knesset, with 50 seats out of 120.

The survey, conducted by Midgam, found that the Netanyahu bloc would win 50 seats, up from 47 in the previous survey three weeks ago. However, this is still far short of the 64 seats the bloc won in the November 2022 elections.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc, comprising parties opposed to Netanyahu’s leadership, would win a clear majority of 65 seats, with the non-aligned Hadash-Ta’al holding the remaining 5 seats.

The survey also found that 58% of voters believe Netanyahu should resign, while 33% think he should stay. Additionally, 54% of voters support advancing the election date from October 2026, while 37% oppose it.

The survey also asked about the performance of other politicians, with 48% saying Defense Minister Yoav Gallant should resign, 50% saying IDF chief Herzi Halevi should resign, and 56% saying Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar should resign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)