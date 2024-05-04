Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
DESPICABLE: Multiple Manhattan Shuls Targeted With Bomb Threats Over Shabbos


Multiple Manhattan synagogues were subjected to false bomb threats on Saturday, prompting evacuations and a swift response from law enforcement.

According to police, Congregation Rodeph Sholom on the Upper West Side was evacuated at approximately 3:15 p.m. after a reported bomb threat. The threat was later deemed unfounded.

Shortly after, at around 4:30 p.m., Chabad of Midtown and Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, a progressive reformed synagogue, also received false bomb threats. The latter was empty at the time, and no one was injured in any of the incidents.

Additional bomb threats have been reported at additional Shuls, with up to two dozen being targeted with the hoax threats across New York City.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement condemning the threats, saying, “Threats have been determined not to be credible, but we will not tolerate individuals sowing fear and antisemitism. Those responsible must be held accountable for their despicable actions.” Her office is actively monitoring the situation alongside law enforcement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



