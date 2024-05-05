Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israel Police Thwart Stabbing Attack In The Old City Of Jerusalem


Police officers thwarted a terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday morning.

The behavior of a woman standing by one of the entrances to Har HaBayis aroused the suspicions of police officers, who noticed that she was standing with her hand inside her head covering.

The officers stopped her and questioned her and she refused their orders to remove her hand from her head covering. They carried out a suspicious arrest procedure, during which she pulled out a knife.

The officers overpowered her and transferred her to the local police station for questioning. Baruch Hashem, no Israeli security officers were injured in the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



