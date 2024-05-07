Aish Leverages Cutting-Edge Tech To Combat The Effects Of Antisemitism And Unite Jews Worldwide

In an era when antisemitism is on the rise and many Jews feel disconnected from their roots and each other, Aish is taking an innovative technological approach to bring Jews of all backgrounds together across geographic boundaries.

The organization is launching a bold new initiative entitled ‘Aish+’ as part of its ongoing mission to engage unaffiliated Jews. By utilizing social media platforms, and creating online communities to provide support, the organization will combat the pernicious effects of hate while offering top-level educational content. The online communities will be interactive, immersive, guided, and communally led aimed at Jews who have experienced antisemitism for the first time, or the hundredth time, and will enable them to connect and learn how to combat the effects of hate.

“Our mission is to spark an awakening of Jewish pride, wisdom, and values, that can positively transform the world,” said Jamie Geller, CMO of Aish. “By meeting people where they are on social media, we can reconnect unaffiliated Jews with their heritage and foster a global network bonded by shared interests and traditions.”

At the heart of this new effort is Aish’s partnership with Circle.so, a cutting-edge platform that facilitates meaningful online communities. Powered by advanced AI and data analytics, Circle.so will enable Aish+, to provide highly personalized experiences tailored to each user’s interests, background, and level of Jewish knowledge.

“We’re utilizing innovative technology to help people self-actualize their Jewish identity in the digital space,” explained Noach Levin, Director of Digital Strategy at Aish. “Circle.so’s platform allows us to create warm, intimate communities while operating at a massive scale.”

Circle.so is a ‘series A’ company that offers a powerful toolbox including Livestreamed events, guided courses, chat, forums, and an API that enables users to integrate over 700 different platforms.

“Circle.so is one of two leading global community engagement platforms that exist currently, and it is the more nimble of the two, which is why we decided to go with them,” explained Levin. “The world of global community engagement platforms is fast-growing but still in its infancy and we are aiming to leverage it to engage our audience. Instead of building our audience on someone else’s platform, we are now looking to give our audience their own space to interact and grow together. The goal here is not to get people to watch a video on social media or engage with a reel or a post. We are building long-term spaces for people to engage with each other and experience content that will inspire them and elevate their daily life.”

The immersive virtual communities will offer live and on-demand discussion groups, social events, and multimedia resources on topics ranging from Jewish spirituality to food to Israeli culture. An AI-driven recommendation engine will serve up customized content to keep members engaged.

Importantly, the platform provides a safe space shielded from antisemitism, hate speech, and online toxicity through advanced filtering and moderation capabilities.

“In the face of rising antisemitism globally, it is crucial that we empower Jews with knowledge, pride, and communal support,” Geller said. “This initiative will be a bulwark against those who seek to marginalize or harm us.”

Beyond fostering connections between existing community members, the initiative aims to spark Jewish awakenings among the unaffiliated through targeted digital initiatives and content tailored for those just beginning to explore their roots.

“We’ll meet people wherever they are on their personal journey and provide pathways for deeper engagement when they’re ready,” Levin said. “Our goal is to catalyze a renaissance of Judaism powered by 21st-century innovation. This will be the world’s first interactive, guided, and scalable, learning community for the Jewish people.”

Aish’s unprecedented digital push leverages the latest technologies to deliver content and cultivate lasting communities bonded through shared learning, experiences, and values. By bridging geographical divides, it enables Jews worldwide to enrich their lives with the beauty of their heritage.

“The world is experiencing a great societal fragmentation, but technology also gives us a unique opportunity to unite the Jewish people across any distance,” Geller said. “Through this effort, we’ll nurture thriving digital communities that celebrate our identity while raising a proud Jewish voice to the world.”