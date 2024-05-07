SHOCKING ANTISEMITISM: Two Yeshiva Bochurim Tossed From American Airlines Flight – Over NOTHING!

Two Yeshiva Bochurim, Reuvi Scheinerman, 17, and Yehudah Roffman, 21, were removed from an American Airlines flight this Sunday, May 5th, without explanation, and their families are now accusing American Airlines of having engaged in overt antisemitic discrimination.
The family told YWN that Reuvi was flying from Cleveland to Hartford, Connecticut, to return to his yeshiva in Naugatuck after Pesach break. Yehudah, meanwhile, was heading to his yeshiva in Far Rockaway. Both were dressed in visible yeshiva attire, including a white dress shirt, suit jacket, and black hat.
Prior to the flight, Yehuda noticed a dent in the plane’s tail and, concerned, mentioned it to the flight attendants and pilot. His concerns were brushed off. Minutes later, the gate agent ordered him off the plane. Reuvi, who had no interaction with the crew or Yehudah, was also removed, without explanation.
The plane departed and the Bochurim were informed that they were thrown off the flight. When they asked why, they were told, “You know what you did.” Both Bochurim were baffled – they had done nothing!
When Reuvi asked if it was anti-Semitism, the gate agent said the pilot had requested his removal and he has to comply. The gate agent threatened to blacklist them permanently from American Airlines, but later retracted his statement.
The Bochurim, uninterested in getting on a another flight, were then driven by one of their father’s through the night to their Yeshivos, bringing the incident to a conclusion. However, the incident is not going away. American Airlines has a lot to answer for – and hopefully, they will pay for it.
The families of the affected Bochurim have not yet indicated whether they intend to file a lawsuit against the airline.
American Airlines has not commented on the matter.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Pls forward this to all ambulance chasers and to motorcycle mike
A professional truck driving instructor once told me “You can do the most offensive things to a truck driver, but NEVER tell him he cannot drive.” It sounds like the airline pilot feelings are the same!
They were thrown off for FWJ: Flying while Jewish.
this is germany all over again not the american way to do things u know
next thing is the the yellow star or ghettoes cv no more jewish doctors practice medicine
cmon what world are we living in these days where is moshiach already when we need him so badly now more than ever wake up can’t u even see the writing on the wall
If the aeroplane had crashed after taking off without these 2 בחורים, it would have been overt השגחה פרטית
Inconvenient and nasty, but no evidence of anti semitism. No airlines ever dabbled in anti semitism. Even during corona. They are obligated to make sure people are wearing masks! So not anti semitism. Even if they only kicked off Jews, so what? Because non-Jews weren’t wearing masks that means you could too???!!!!!
Not everything is anti semitism, ok? It’s not like when Trump didn’t condemn David Duke. Now THAT’s anti semitism.
American is known to dislike the jews
@Participant: “no evidence of anti semitism” but what – with no evidence of any wrong doing there IS evidence of anti-semitism!
An airline with the worst boarding process ever telling kids who are kicked off of a flight “you know what you did” sounds like no one knows anything frankly.