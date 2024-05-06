Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Evacuates Gazan Civilians From Parts Of Rafah


The IDF early Monday morning began the evacuation of Gazan civilians from eastern Rafah to an expanded humanitarian zone in the al-Mawasi and Khan Younis areas.

“The IDF calls civilians in the specified areas in eastern Rafah to temporarily move to the humanitarian area,” the IDF spokesperson stated to civilians via text messages, phone calls, leaflets and broadcasts on the media in Arabic.

“We expanded the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi to accommodate the increased levels of aid flowing into Gaza. The area includes field hospitals, tents and increased amounts of food, water, medication and additional supplies. The IDF will continue pursuing Hamas everywhere in Gaza until all the hostages that they’re holding in captivity are back home.”

The evacuation is currently being carried out in a limited area of Rafah only.

The Israeli Cabinet made the decision on Sunday evening to begin the evacuation and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of the decision overnight.

The move comes after Hamas launched a rocket barrage at an IDF base at the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Sunday, killing three soldiers and injuring ten others.

The IDF drops leaflets in the eastern part of Rafah instructing civilians to evacuate ahead of a military operation in the area.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



